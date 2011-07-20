Lecanto Computer Support Team Volunteers Time To Participate in Cloud Convergence Council (C3) - Phase II During July and August

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2011 -- Citrus Networking Solutions in Lecanto, Florida, is very adept at combining the needs of business with the latest and best technology available. So when CNSG had a unique opportunity to participate on a special council that would assemble thought leaders from both the Information Technology (IT) channel and the Telecom channel to look into cloud computing opportunities for both channels, CNSG jumped at the chance to volunteer.



C3 was started by Channel Partners and 2112 as a combined effort to study the union of the IT and telephony channels in the cloud. Why the cloud? There are several reasons including ease of integration, overlapping business models and customer demand, besides some other factors. What the two businesses discovered was that convergence is happening between these traditionally segregated channels; however, there are many roadblocks in the way of the channels' cloud migration - beginning with lack of understanding of the business models.



Throughout the month of July and August, CNSG will be actively participating in Council meetings via conference and providing feedback on such topics as Cloud security and regulatory compliance, definitions of cloud value propositions, overcoming Cloud objections and more.



Teresa Bell, President of Citrus NSG explained what her participation in the Cloud Convergence Council meant to CNSG. "We are very honored, as well as very excited, to taking part in these Council meetings as we all take a look themes centered around compensation and profitability. As a leader in Cloud services, we are able to provide a hands-on perspective and feedback to the Council on the issues and opportunities it will be bringing up for discussion."



Other IT companies in Florida are hesitant about recommending cloud solutions to their clients. Citrus Networking Solutions understands the big picture when it comes to cloud services, and their team of IT support professionals is able to not only explain the benefits of why the client should be in the Cloud, but also customize a cloud solutions package that will be just right for their business needs.



About CNSG

CNSG is the only proven Business Continuity Provider on the Nature Coast. CNSG was founded by Teresa Bell, MCSE, SBSC in 2003. Since then, it has rapidly grown to become Citrus County’s largest computer networking service provider.



CNSG stands ready to be your technology partner. To see how we can help you solve your IT networking and system maintenance needs, call 1-888-528-3697 and speak with one of our professional team members.