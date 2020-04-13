Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Lecithin have wide application in food & beverage industry as it acts as an emulsifier and homogenizes fat particles in food. In bakery products it supports dough tolerance and work as releasing agent after baking. This product is rich in functional phospholipids which makes them ideal for usage in healthy food products and nutraceuticals. It is widely used in baked goods and confectionaries as it acts as instantizers which aid protein and other minerals to disperse in aqueous systems, thereby stimulating product demand.



Canola lecithin market was valued at over USD 75 million in 2017 and may surpass at a higher value in the projected timeframe. These oils are rich in polyunsaturated fats which aids in reducing LDL cholesterol and do not contain any artificial preservatives which trans-fat and GM are free. This product is used in production of mayonnaise, tartar sauce, salad dressings and cream cheese spread owing to its high smoke point and smooth texture. They also facilitate moisture retention in bakery products and improves taste and freshness, which in turn enhances overall lecithin market demand.



North America led by the U.S. and Canada lecithin market may witness gains at over 5% by the end of forecast period. Growing demand for natural products like skincare, fragrances and cosmetics owing to their benefits such as penetration in the skin, skin hydration and moisturizing effects is likely to foster the product demand. Increasing consumer demand towards organic, and ethical cosmetic products owing to its natural properties may stimulate the regional industry growth.



Asia Pacific led by, China, Japan and India lecithin market demand may witness gains at over 5% by 2024. The growth in demand can be attributed owing to high penetration of products across pharmaceuticals industry. Rising population in China and India may boost demand for medical aids which can be used in treatment of diseases such as Alzheimer, high cholesterol and skin diseases like eczema coupled with government initiatives to promote more pharmaceutical sector in the region, thereby boosting lecithin market demand.

As of now, many startups in the food and beverage sector are coming into the limelight on account of their high quality lecithin-based production. The increasing number of internationally recognized food companies producing lecithin in tandem with the contribution of the minorities will thus have a favorable impact on the growth of lecithin market. Recently, the U.S. based specialty lecithin producer, Clarkson Specialty Lecithins has received the Food Safety Certification via SQFI (Safe Quality Food Institute). This internationally recognized certification will help the North American lecithin producer to further improve the existing quality of its products as well as the firm's manufacturing capabilities. The benchmark set by the various startups producing lecithin will also help prominent investors make an informed decision about pouring in capital in lecithin industry.



Currently, the shifting focus of people toward the consumption of non-allergen and non-GMO food products have encouraged giants in the lecithin market to come up with a new range of products. The introduction of customer-centric food products has helped them generate quite some revenue, apparently. The recent launch of a new portfolio of lecithin products by one of the renowned contributors of lecithin market, Cargill validates the fact that this business thrives extensively on changing customer demands. Reportedly, the introduction of de-oiled lecithin had been totally dependent on the growing requirement of label-friendly ingredients from the consumers.



A wide range of applications across the healthcare and industrial spheres will stimulate the demand for lecithin over the years ahead. The involvement of companies to innovate newer products for consolidating their stance in the industry is also certain to impel lecithin market trends. Reportedly, the global lecithin market has been anticipated to surpass a revenue collection of USD 2.4 billion by the end of 2024.