Lecithin & Phospholipids Market Emerging Trends and Developments by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2023 -- The Lecithin & phospholipids market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. The market is driven by shifting consumer preferences to the natural and healthy food products. Moreover, it has also witnessed that the increasing vegan and flexitarian population across the globe is promoting the plant-based and natural ingredients in food products. These consumer trends are anticipated to fuel the demand for Lecithin & phospholipids in the global market over foreseeable future.



Soy-based lecithin and phospholipids are the most commonly used in various industries, including animal feed, food and beverage, industrial, and healthcare. Soy lecithin is readily available and easy to extract, making it a convenient choice for manufacturers. It is used in a wide range of food products, such as bread, ice cream, dairy products, infant products, and convenience foods.



De-oiled lecithin is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global lecithin and phospholipids market during the forecast period. It is practically free of oil and contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The powder form of de-oiled lecithin is compact, easy to handle, and has a longer shelf-life than liquid lecithin. Additionally, it offers nutritional benefits for consumers.



Animal feed is the largest application segment for lecithin and phospholipids, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Lecithin is an important ingredient used to enrich fat and protein content, as well as improve palletization in animal feed. It is recommended in the diet of crustaceans and fish as they cannot adequately synthesize the phospholipids they require for maximum performance.



GMO is the largest nature segment for lecithin and phospholipids, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Lecithin is extracted from soy and sunflower, and it serves as an emulsifier and a healthy ingredient in many foods and industries due to its lipid-friendly and hydrophilic properties.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for lecithin and phospholipids during the forecast period. The growing food industry in developing economies, particularly China and India, which offer a wide variety of bakery products, meat, dairy, and convenience foods, is expected to fuel the demand for lecithin and phospholipids. Additionally, the increasing popularity of food trends like veganism and natural plant-based foods among consumers is expected to boost the demand for lecithin and phospholipids in the region.



