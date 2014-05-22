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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Egg, and Others), by Application (Food, Nutrition & Supplements, Cosmetics, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
Lecithin and phospholipids are one of the fastest growing ingredient markets. The increasing consumption for convenience foods, supplements and nutrients, and the growing demand for natural food are the drivers for the lecithin and phospholipids market. This report estimates the lecithin & phospholipids market size. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The lecithin & phospholipids market is mainly segmented on the basis of source and application. With the growing market potential and increasing preference from manufacturers of varied applications, the lecithin and phospholipids market is likely to witness remarkable growth in future. The lecithin & phospholipids application segment included in this report is based on the end-use industries such as food, nutrition & supplements, cosmetics, feed, and others.
FIGURE 1
LECITHIN & PHOSPHOLIPIDS MARKET SHARE, BY GEOGRAPHY,
2014 ($MILLION)
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Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The figure above illustrates the lecithin & phospholipids market share, by geography in 2014.
APAC is the fastest growing market for lecithin & phospholipids. North America dominates the market with the largest market share, followed by Europe. ROW is estimated to grow at a good CAGR. The demand for lecithin is spurred by the growing consumption in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil due to the rising consumption of end-use products. The demand for lecithin in developed economies such as U.S. and Europe is growing at a low CAGR. The phospholipid demand is on the rise in the APAC region, spurred by the increasing demand in South Korea, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The market growth in ROW is expected to rise, but continues to hold a minor share in the global phospholipid market.
The companies that have a significant lecithin market share are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), The Solae Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Lasenor Emul Sl (Spain), Lipoid GMBH (Germany), Avanti Polar Lipids Inc. (U.S.), and VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd (India), which lead with the largest shares. The existing dominant players are leveraging their innovative capabilities, scale, and customer relations to commercialize novel products and increase their adoption.
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