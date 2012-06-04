LeCROY Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRY) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:LCRY shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated to acquire LeCROY Corporation at $14.30 per share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in LeCROY shares.



Investors who purchased shares of LeCROY Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRY) prior to May 29, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:LCRY shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of LeCROY Corporation. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:LCRY investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 29, 2012, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and LeCroy Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRY) announced that they have entered into an agreement that provides for the merger of LeCroy Corporation with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Pursuant to the proposed transaction, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of LeCroy for $14.30 per share payable in cash.



Shares of LeCROY Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRY) jumped from $9.14 per share on Friday, May 25, 2012 to $14.28 on May 29, 2012.



However, NASDAQ:LCRY shares traded as high as $15.42 per share in early 2011 and at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:LCRY shares at $16.00 per share.



LeCROY Corporation’s financial performance improved over the past recent years. Its Total Revenue rose from $129.34million for the 53weeks period ending on July 3, 2010 to $178.10million for the 52weeks period ending on July 2, 2011 and its Net Loss of $0.26million for the 53weeks period ending on July 3, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $3.12million for the 52weeks period ending on July 2, 2011.



Additionally, certain LeCroy directors and executive officers, including founder Walter LeCroy, have already agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:LCRY investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to LeCROY Corporation stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the LeCROY Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in LeCROY Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRY) and purchased their LeCROY Corporation shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



