Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global LED Bulbs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global LED Bulbs Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global LED Bulbs. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OSRAM (Germany), GE Lighting (United States), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), Cree (United States), Leviton (United States), Ilumi (China), LIFX (Australia), Foshan Electrical & Lighting (China), Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting (China), Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic (China)



LED bulbs are made of clusters of LEDs and are used in lighting fixtures. These are energy efficient and long lasting as compared to other products. In addition to this, the LED does not require the warm ups as they are instant on lamps. The LED are highly directional which reduces the wasted lights in various applications. Since these are used at homes, the product manufacturers have designed the LED lamps which are encased in diffuser in order to spread the lights. Hence, it suits various lighting applications which is increasing the demand.



Market Drivers

- Features Such as Energy Efficient and Cost Efficient is Fueling the Market

- Strict Government Regulation on the Usage of Lighting Systems with More Energy Consumption Leading to Demand of Energy Efficient Lighting.

- Promotion of Environmental Protection a



Market Trend

- Changing Lifestyle of the Consumers

- Rising Awareness of Durability of LED Lights



Restraints

- Availability of Counterfeit Products



The Global LED Bulbs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (A lamps, T lamps), Application (Decorative, General purpose, Speciality), Wattage (1-2 W, 3-5 W, 6-9 W, 10-14 W, 15 and above), Cap type (B22, B22d, E14, E27, GU10, GU5.3), Color temperature (Cool daylight, Warm white, Natural white)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global LED Bulbs Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



