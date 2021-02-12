LED Indoor Lighting Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- LED lighting can produce 90% more efficient lighting as compared to incandescent bulbs. LED or light-emitting diode is the latest advancement in the field of technology. LEDs also have a heat sink into which the heat is absorbed after the emission. The life span of the LEDs is much longer than that of the traditional lights. The amount of energy consumed is less, and these lights are highly cost-effective. According to Reports and Data, during the forecast period, the global LED indoor lighting market is expected to reach USD 10.55 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% by 2027.



The significant players in the market are Digital Lumens, Inc. (United States), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (United States), Philips Lighting (Netherlands), General Electric Company (United States), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International (United States), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), among others.



Market Drivers

The global LED indoor lighting market is highly competitive and was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2018. Various factors are propelling the growth of the global market. One of the most important factors is the initiatives of the governments towards sustainable development. The governments are offering various attractive incentives driving the growth in the market. Also, the LEDs are cost-efficient and reliable that is attracting consumers across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in the industry due to the lower operating cost and lesser heat emission.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of solutions, services, deployment model and regional analysis.



Light Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Fluorescent Lamps

- Light Emitting Diodes

- High Intensity Discharge Lamps



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Others



Regional Landscape

The global LED indoor lighting market is growing at substantial rates, and the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leading region during the forecast period, not only in terms of usage, but the market is also expected to witness profitable growth in manufacturing.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro Indicators

3.1.1. Global usage of LED Indoor Lighting

3.1.2. Global LED Indoor Lighting consumption by Application Type

Chapter 4. LED Indoor Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. LED Indoor Lighting Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

Continued….



