SPJ Lighting Announces New Warranty Policy

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2013 -- SPJ Lighting, one of the leading retailers and installers of LED landscape lighting, today announced new and improved warranty policies on some of their most popular products. This includes a lifetime warranty on all SPJ Lighting-branded products. Shoppers looking for Forever Bright LED landscape lighting will enjoy an extended two-year warranty on these products and components including labor compensation per fixture.



Among the most impressive warranty options offered by SPJ Lighting is the 20-year warranty on all Forever LED components. These LED landscape lighting and components are designed to last for years and withstand the punishing natural elements. The naturally etched finishes will withstand the test of time. All finishes are individually treated insuring consistency. The meticulous application results in a fixture that truly becomes unique.



“At SPJ Lighting our goal is to establish long lasting relationships with our customers,” said Paul Lestz, founder of SPJ Lighting. “We are dedicated to our customer’s needs and are willing to do everything necessary to assure complete satisfaction, including offering the best warranty in the industry on LED landscape lighting. Such unique focus of customer satisfaction creates trust which we believe is the path to success.”



Homeowners looking to show off the natural beauty of their lawn and entrance path will enjoy the unique LED landscape lighting setup provided by SPJ Lighting.



Those who wish to highlight the finer features of their home in a sophisticated manner will also benefit from a wide range of architectural lighting to showcase the best parts of the home with the addition of outdoor LED landscape lighting.



For additional information about the new warranties and to shop for LED landscape lighting, visit www.spjlighting.com or call (800) 469-3637.



About SPJ Lighting:

In 1992, Paul Lestz opened a small distribution company selling rock-shaped speakers for backyard entertainment systems. After achieving some success in this venture, Lestz started getting requests from his customers to supply landscape lighting fixtures, as well. Eager to expand his business and accommodate his clients, he took the opportunity and soon became the top selling distributor for a local manufacturer of brass and copper outdoor landscape lighting fixtures. Though the expansion was successful, Lestz soon faced new challenges; customer service and quality were lacking from his suppliers. It was at this point in 1998 that he decided he could do better if he built the products himself, and SPJ Lighting, Inc. was born.