SPJ Lighting Offers New Warranty

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- SPJ Lighting now offers an unconditional 20-year warranty on all Forever Bright LED landscape Lighting Systems, in addition to their current warranties. The Forever Bright systems range from square path lights, to wall lights that have more trained beams.



The warranty extends to all of the Forever LED components for 20 years and there is an additional two-year warranty on all Forever Bright LED components, which includes labor compensation per fixture. There is also a lifetime warranty on all SPJ Lighting, Inc. products.



“We appreciate our customers and want them to know that we are in this business for the relationships we build with them, not for the money we make from them,” a company spokesperson said. “This is why we have made our new, improved warranty available free of charge for all customers.”



For more information about SPJ Lighting, and their new unconditional 20-year warranty on Forever Bright Lighting Systems, visit their website at http://spjlighting.com.



About SPJ Lighting

SPJ Lighting aims to cultivate a long lasting relationship with customers and provide them with similarly long lasting, reliable lighting solutions for all of their outdoor landscape lighting needs. Their experienced, friendly staff is made up of trained technicians that are highly qualified to answer any questions you may have and to direct you to the perfect lights for you. SPJ specializes in the best landscape architectural lighting available, ranging from simple entrance path lights, to full backyard illumination. Call today for more information about your outdoor lighting options.