New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The cost-efficient and energy-saving features of the LED lighting are adding traction to the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 100.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.83%, Market Trends – Enhanced growth in demand for the LED lights and higher energy savings.



The LED Lighting Market is anticipated to gain a valuation of USD 111.20 billion by the end of 2027, growing from its valuation of USD 100.09 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 1.83% throughout the projected period. The LED lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing use of LED lights in the residents and business organizations. The cost-efficient and energy-saving features of the LED lighting are adding traction to the growth of the market.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the LED Lighting industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, General Electric, Philips, Osram, Nichia Corporation, Seoul Semiconductors, Everlight Electronics, and Panasonic.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:



- The LED lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing use of LED lights in the residents and business organizations. LED, light-emitting diode, lights are incredibly energy efficient and product light 90 times more efficiently as compared to incandescent light bulbs.

- The LED lighting market's primary driving factor is the sustainable approach to energy conservation and the stringent energy-saving policies globally.

- Based on the type of LED lights, the luminaires segment is anticipated to register an increased demand and growth over the projected period. Luminaires are extensively applied for industrial and commercial lighting. Luminaries are predominantly used in streetlights, track lights, downlights, and for numerous other applications. They offer more light per power output, and their control is feasible, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

- Based on the installation type, the retrofit segment is presumed to grow at the highest rate due to its growing popularity in the residential sector. The retrofit technique enhances the features of technology and offers increased efficiency.

- Based on the utilization, the indoor segment held the largest share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the projected period of 2020-2027. This can be attributed to the rising use of LED lights in places such as houses, offices, retail stores, malls, educational institutions, and hospitals, among others.

- Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to hold a significant share over the coming years. This can be accredited to increasing initiatives undertaken by the governments of APAC countries for the large scale deployment of LEDs combined with the existence of prominent market players in the region.

- North America is anticipated to follow closely owing to rising R&D activities, increased usage of LEDs for commercial and industrial purposes, and partnerships of the prominent players to expand their presence in the market.



The Global LED Lighting Market is segmented as follows:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Lamps

- Luminaires



By Installation (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- New

- Retrofit



By Utilization (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Indoor

- Outdoor



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



Key Coverage of the LED Lighting Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global LED Lighting market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the LED Lighting market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global LED Lighting Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. LED Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



