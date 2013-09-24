Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Exetik Systems announces a new discount program aimed at Non-Profits (501c). Qualified non-profit organizations can purchase Exetik's LED lighting products at a 50% discount. LED lighting provides an energy efficient, comfortable, long lasting and easily recyclable alternative to incandescent and fluorescent lighting. Any registered 501(c) non-profits can contact Exetik Systems at info@exetik.com to receive half off on LED lighting.



Business and consumer markets have taken a liking to LED lighting over the last several years. It's highly efficient, long lasting, environmentally friendly and inherently controllable – enabling both new and traditional applications of light. LED lighting now is used to illuminate famous buildings, bridges, retail shops, television studios, theater stages, hotels, casinos, hospitals, restaurants and nightclubs around the world.



LED lighting casts the same number of lumens as standard lighting, but with substantially higher efficiency. A standard bulb gives off around 97% of its energy as heat. LED bulbs gives off 1% of their energy as heat. That means LED bulbs create light using 99% of the energy they consume. Furthermore, LED bulbs are more rugged and durable than standard bulbs. They can be knocked and dropped in ways that would shatter standard bulbs. They last longer than standard bulbs, or florescent bulbs, with a lifespan of 60,000+ hours. Standard bulbs last for around 1000 hours and florescent bulbs for around 10,000 hours.



Unlike fluorescent lights, LED light bulbs do not contain mercury (or any other hazardous substance), which makes them totally safe for both the environment and human health. Consequently, the process of their recycling is as simple as recycling plastic or aluminum and doesn't require any special handling. LED lighting offers the opportunity to experience a more pleasant office environment, as LED lighting does not develop the flickering effect common with fluorescent lights.



Exetik wants non-profits to know that LED lighting offers an opportunity to go green while achieving energy savings of up to a 95% on electric bills and maintenance costs.



Exetik's website can be accessed by going to http://exetik.com



About EXETIK

Located in Cambridge, MA, Exetik is a manufacturer and wholesaler of LED lighting for office, industrial and medical environments.



CONTACT

Exetik

Cambridge, MA

info@exetik.com