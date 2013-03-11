LED Lights Company Planet LED Announces the Launch of Its New and User-Friendly Website

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Planet LED, a company that is Australia’s top LED light provider, has just launched its new and easy-to-navigate website. The site, www.planetled.com.au, features in-depth information about the wide range of LED lights that are available at the company. For residential and business customers who are looking for top-quality LED lights Australia based Planet LED is ready and able to help.



Since the day it opened for business, Planet LED has had one key goal in mind: providing domestic and commercial customers with indoor and outdoor LED lights to suit their every need. From LED bulbs and downlights to LED torches and more, the company is certain to have what people are looking for. The LED lighting Australia company is based in Woolloongabba Brisbane, and can dispatch orders to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Darwin and other regional areas.



LED lighting has really taken off in popularity over the past several years, because of its lower use of power, longer bulb life, cooler operating temperatures and virtually limitless design options. As anyone who has had to drag out a ladder to change a traditional light bulb every month or so knows quite well, it can be challenging and costly to use regular light bulbs. Thanks to LED lighting, home and business owners now have a stable and safe alternative to lighting that will last much longer than other light sources, including fluorescent and energy saving bulbs.



“Here at Planet LED we are excited about the future of the lighting industry and strive to bring the newest and most affordable energy efficient lighting solutions to the Australian market,” an article on the new website noted, adding that LED bulbs are specifically made to replace standard light bulbs.



“They are much more energy efficient and consume 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs, 85% less than halogen and 50% less than compact fluorescent.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Planet LED, or who would like to buy LED lights, may visit the new website at any time; there, they can read more about the benefits of using this type of lighting as well as browse through the vast selection of merchandise. Handy category tabs like “LED Indoor Lighting” and “LED Torches” at the top of the home page make it easy for shoppers to find exactly what they are looking for.



About Planet LED

Planet LED is Australia's leading LED provider focused on supplying domestic and commercial customers with LED lights to suit their needs. The company’s range of products include LED bulbs, LED downlights, LED torches and even LED candles to name a few. Planet LED’s indoor and outdoor LED lighting solutions provide great energy and cost savings for its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.planetled.com.au