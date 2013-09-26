LED Lights World Improves Their LED Portfolio by Adding a Wide Range of Highly Reflective LED Strip Lights

ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The leading supplier of LED lighting products, LED Lights World now demonstrates its market leadership by including a range of standardized LED Strip Lights that guarantee a very high performance in both commercial and residential applications. Announcing about their new product range, the China based company maintains that the new products are designed to meet the lighting needs of the modern built space. With their new product offering, they promise to fulfill the customer demand for a consistent light presentation across the strip.



In a statement, the company spokesperson maintains that the new LED Light Strips have been designed to emit uniform light throughout the strip. This is the reason why these strips produce a consistent light which is smooth to the human eye. He says, “While these strips can be used to provide a dazzling effect to a built space, the light always has a smooth and soft effect on the human eye. Such a pleasant lighting is more desirable for a commercial space where customers can stay for a longer period of time for doing business.”



According to LED Lights World, a team of engineers worked for several months to improve LED strips which can offer better performance and can be used in more applications. Since then the environment-friendly and energy-efficient features of LED lights have been established, a lot of research is going on in this field to improve its performance. However, LED Lights World’s new LED Strip Lights have the key attributes that can make these strips new trend-setter in the industry. New strips offer an enhanced level of performance while an even distribution of energy across the strips make them a more energy thrifty product.



The company maintains that their new LED Light Strips are getting more attention from the worldwide customers, since these strips can easily be implemented in various applications. Their feature of consistently and evenly emitting light has made them a desirable product, increasing their usage in various lighting applications. One can learn more about their features and product attributes by visiting the website http://www.ledlightsworld.com/ .



About LED Lights World

LED Lights World offers high quality LED products at low prices. One can shop a wide range of products directly from this Chinese LED manufacturer, which include LED Strips, LED Fluorescent Tubes, LED Light Bulbs, LED Recessed Downlights, LED Panels, LED Modules, LED Connectors, LED Controllers, LED Adapters and etc.



For Media Inquiries –

4/G, Bldg. A, YiCheng Industrial Park,

TieGang, XiXiang, Bao'An District,

ShenZhen, GuangDong, 518012, China.

Telephone: +86-755-83066884

Fax: +86-755-83068542

Email: info@ledlightsworld.com

Website: http://www.ledlightsworld.com/