LED Linear Tube Lamp Global Market Forecast and Analysis (2011-2021)

Summary: ElectroniCast Consultants 10-year market forecast of the worldwide consumption of light emitting diode (LED) linear tube lamps, which are used in new construction, retrofitting of existing (installed-based) and as a replacement for fluorescent linear lamps (tubes).



The ElectroniCast report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for two major types of LED-based linear tube lamps, segmented by length (less than 4 feet and 4 feet or longer), each of diameter classification (“T” standard) and by technology:



DIP LED-based linear tube lamps

- T5, T8, T12 and T10/Other

SMD LED-based linear tube lamps

- T5, T8, T12 and T10/Other



The market forecast data are presented for LED linear lamps, segmented by the following functions:



- Consumption Value (US$, million)

- Quantity (number/units)

- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)



The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:



- America (North America, Central and South America)

- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)

- APAC (Asia Pacific)



The global market is segmented into the following major application categories:



Government

- Interior and Exterior General Lighting

- Display and Signage

Commercial/Industrial

- Interior and Exterior General Lighting

- Display and Signage

Vehicles: Mass-Transit and Other Vehicle

Residential and Non-Specific (Other) Consumer



10-Year Global Market Forecast General Lighting provides the main illumination of an area. In this study, ElectroniCast provides the market forecast (2011-2021) and analysis of the LED component used for general lighting applications, including interior and exterior decorative and functional lighting for residential, commercial/industrial and government areas. For the purposes of this study, ElectroniCast includes Directional Lighting, Supplementary Lighting and Architectural Lighting in the General Lighting category.



Compared to incandescent lighting, LED-based solid-state lighting (SSL) delivers visible light with reduced heat. In addition, its solid-state nature provides for greater resistance to shock, vibration, and wear, thereby significantly increasing its lifespan, which also translates to lower maintenance/labor expenses.



The worldwide use of LED linear tube lamps is forecast increase at a dramatic average annual growth rate of 75 percent (2011-2016), before speeding-up the pace from 2016-2021. The use of SSL (solid-state lighting) LED linear tube lamps in the Government controlled general lighting (interior and exterior) lighting applications is currently the market leader; however, the commercial/ industrial lighting category is forecast for even faster growth and will eventually take the leadership role. All of the selected end-user groups (applications) are forecast for very strong growth rates (2011-2021).



Another major consumer category for the use of LED linear tube lamps is the vehicle category, which includes both commercial (private) and government controlled bus, trains, subways airplanes, shipping and other vehicles.



The use of LED linear tube lamps is being marketed for use inside taxi light box (taxi roof light box, taxi top light box, taxi roof signs). Note: we count the taxi lighting in the display/signage category (we count displays and signage in vehicles in the display/signage category and not the vehicle category).



The residential category includes MDUs (multiple dwelling units) as well as single family units; therefore lighting in large apartment complexes in parking areas, stairways and elevators are counted along with the under-the-cabinet lighting found in a growing number of residences. This category is forecast for the fastest annual growth during the 2016 to 2021 time span, as linear lamps finally begin to show-up in the consumer (retail) market channel.



According to ElectroniCast Consultants, the automatic assembly and test manufacturing process for the surface mounted device (SMD) light emitting diode linear tube lamps allows for mass-production capability. In addition, over the next few years, the average selling prices of the LED linear tube lamps will be driven lower, as a result of production efficiencies, yield-number improvements (aided by quality controls), competition (both market competition and technological competition), marketing/sales distribution improvements, and other factors.



LED linear tube lamps provide a good example of using component-level LEDs bulbs with a higher lumen/Watt (lm/W) in a set-sized package. Over the next 10-years, it will become apparent that it will take less LEDs per lamp to provide more brightness, at a lower average selling price per lamp.



During the forecast period (2011-2021), as the volume of use of the component-level bulbs increase, as the competition intensifies, as the consumer awareness increases, as the automatic test and assembly (the manufacturing processes) of the piece-parts and higher-level components improves, the road will be paved for lower price LEDs with a higher lumen/W rating to be use in the LED linear tube lamp. Therefore, by the year 2021, less packaged LEDs will be required (at a lower average selling price per LED) to produce a LED linear tube lamp.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/led-linear-tube-lampglobal-market-forecast-and-analysis-2011-2021--report-538337