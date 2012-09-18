LED Market in India 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "LED Market in India 2012" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The LED Market in India is part of Netscribes' Manufacturing Industry Series reports. Advantages such as better lamp life and energy efficiency are expected to drive the LED market in India.
The report begins with an introduction about the different broad dimensions of the lighting market. A brief description of the evolution of LED technology has also been included in this section. It is followed by a brief overview of the global lighting market and the global LED market. Description of the Indian lighting industry highlights its major segments. Overview of the Indian LED industry provides details on the industry size and the growth in demand.
The next section provides a brief overview of the value chain present in the LED industry.
The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of LED under specific HS codes in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010-11, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Factors driving the growth of the LED market in India are also explained in detail. Growing population and rise in income provides an impetus to the growth of the LED market in India. Demand from consumer electronics is expected to emerge as a major growth driver for the Indian LED market. Increasing usage in street lighting and growing indoor lighting applications is expected to boost the growth prospects of the LED market in India. Better lamp life and energy efficiency and environment friendly technology is expected to contribute significantly towards market development. Global ban on the usage of incandescent lights also has a favorable impact on the growth of the LED market.
The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. High initial cost barrier has emerged as a major challenge hindering the market growth. Lack of consumer awareness and high import dependency are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the LED market in India.
The next section incorporates some of the initiatives that are needed to enhance the growth prospects of the Indian LED industry.
Brief description of the published LED standards in India has been included in the report. The support provided by the government to promote the LED market and the key initiatives undertaken by the regulatory stakeholders in order to develop the LED industry in India have also been highlighted in the report.
Emerging trends in the LED market include growing usage in automotive lighting, digital signage, solar LED lights and technology development.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bajaj Electricals Limited, Crompton Greaves Limited, FIEM Industries Limited, Havells India Ltd., MIC Electronics Limited, Surya Roshni Limited, Moser Baer India Limited, Siemens Ltd., Abby Lighting And Switchgear Limited, Binay Opto Electronics Private Limited, InstaPower Limited, Reiz Electrocontrols Private Limited, REI Electronics Private Limited, Philips Electronics India Limited
