LED Outfitters Now Offers Rocket-X Sm36 Series

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- LED Outfitters, one of the leading online retailers of light bars and emergency lights, recently added the popular Rocket-X 2 Head SM36 Series to its inventory of lighting products. This latest product features 54 next-generation LED lights that offer a very low profile, but high-intensity light. These light bars provide over 30 built-in flash patterns and do not require any external flashers. This powerful light bar is ideal for rear back deck lighting, as well as front headliners, mounting in the grill.



The Rocket-X light bars come standard with two-inch brackets, suction cups, ON/OFF switch on the cigarette plug, as well as capabilities to synchronize additional Rocket-X units. Designed by professionals for professionals, the Rocket-X Series lights offer greater flash pattern selection, superior light-out, and synchronization capabilities, in an easy-to-install all-in-one housing with mounting hardware.



The new plug-and-play technology from LED Outfitters allows customers to change different light bar modules, as well as switch to different color combinations, when needed. This makes these lightbars very cost-efficient, allowing customers to change LED colors without spending money on additional units. Also, there is no longer a need to replace a whole unit, if one LED module goes bad.



These light bars are completely waterproof, making them ideal for exterior, as well as interior use. Vibration, moisture, and corrosion resistant, the Rocket-X is built for heavy duty use. All units come with our limited five-year no-questions-asked warranty. LED Outfitters also guarantees the best pricing on Rocket-X Series light bars. Shoppers will find this product for only $57.98 at LED Outfitters as, opposed to the standard listing price of $99.99.



To purchase the new Rocket-X 2 Head SM36 Series light bars, visit www.ledoutfitters.com, or call 877-808-LEDS.



About LED Outfitters

Starting in 2002, LED OUTFITTERS has been selling emergency vehicle equipment all over the United States. By working with cutting edge manufacturers from around the world, we are able to provide products that meet and exceed current market standards. We are constantly searching for ways to improve and expand our product line. We have come a long way since we started, and we are very proud of our accomplishments.