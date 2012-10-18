LED Phosphor Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- The basic element used in LEDs is phosphorous that is responsible for light emission. With increasing use of LEDs in number of applications, there is increased demand for construction of LEDs, and hence increasing requirement for LED phosphor. LEDs offer increased efficiency and lifetime as compared to other light sources and hence, they are highly preferred lighting technology in most of the countries.



Although LED industry is booming in demand, there are certain challenges faced by this industry:



- Unpleasant warmth or coolness

- Poor color rendering compared to conventional incandescent bulbs

- Variation in LED color temperature with viewing angle



Research and development is been done by most manufacturers to overcome these challenges. This is also serving as an opportunity for the LED manufacturers designing LED lighting phosphors that influence LED color temperatures and color rendering.

LED phosphor market is growing considerably and this growth is expected to rise tremendously in upcoming years owing to the advantages like reduced energy consumption and CO2 emission. This industry is forecasted to reach 1,350 billion over the year 2015 with the compounded annual growth rate of 29% during the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation



Based on End Use Applications



- Automotive

- Phones

- Portable PCs (Netbooks)

- LCD TV

- Lighting

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report are



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also provides analysis of recent developments in industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. This research report includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Avago Technologies, Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Edison Opto Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc., Universal Display Corporation, and others.



