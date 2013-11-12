LED Signboards: Future of Indian Signage Board Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The signage board industry of India is going through a transformational phase, where new & contemporary techniques of manufacturing are overtaking the traditional ones. The demand of more attractive and eye-catching products is gaining popularity in the market, leaving behind old-fashioned billboards. Thus, the demand of LED sign boards is growing strongly in India, with LED sign boards accounting for almost half of the Indian signage board industry revenue. According to “Opportunities in Indian Signage Industry”, a recent report by RNCOS, the demand of LED sign board is expected to grow more in future.



Though this type of sign board is still behind traditional Front Display and Backlit boards in volume terms, it is anticipated that the companies will rely more on LED sign boards to promote their products in future. There are various reasons for the success of LED sign boards in coming years. Low energy consumption is one of the major features which will drive the growth of LED sign boards. As people are becoming more conscious of energy consumption, there will be demand for more eco-friendly and energy-efficient products. Additionally, the cost of LED sign boards is also decreasing, due to which the price-conscious customers will consider using it for their product promotions. The other advantages, such as durability and safety are also making this product quite popular.



The report, authored to evaluate Indian signage board industry, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market. It provides current and future market size and share of LED, front display and backlit signage boards in value terms. In addition, the report also studies the various trends of the market, which are currently prevailing in the industry and are playing crucial role in deciding the future direction of the industry. Apart from this, the report also sheds light on grievances of sign boards manufacturers and values chain of the industry. Lastly, major players of this industry are identified with focus on their business description. Overall, the report is designed to facilitate our clients towards devising the rightful strategies, and make sound investment decisions.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM622.htm



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