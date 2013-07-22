Led Strip Lights of Different Colours Are Available Online Through dx.com

Siu Lek Yuen, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The website of DX features a wide variety of led strip lights. White, green and blue led strip lights are made available to customers through this online electronic store. People can select car decoration lights, led lighting fixtures, electrical parts, Christmas decorations and holiday lighting from dx.com hot categories. DX guarantees to provide all products with discounted price and the best deals. Prices are listed on this website in US dollars. All products are delivered worldwide without any charging any fee.



The DX online electronic store offers diy led light strip, 220 V led strip light, led light strip controller, 3 m led light strips and smd led light strip. Apart from that, Super Slim 60-LED 120cm DC12 V Soft SMD Light Strip-Green LED is made available to customers at a price of $15.90. The customer support of this online store includes live chat and phone services. DX guarantees to provide quality gadgets to people from all over the world.



New visitors and potential consumers can read the reviews of DX products, which are made available through the website dx.com. Some reviews say, “Easy to use Intuitive use Long transmitter range Modern design Easy connection Low money Very good, cheap controller for led strips, sometimes too sensitive.”



A semi-wholesale system is also offered to bulk buyers with separate prices compared to retail purchase. In order to activate bulk rates, buyers need to specify the coupon code as BULKRATE.



Consumers can search the DX website for required products from more than 80,000 gadget collections. Waterproof led strip lights are listed as hot products and consist of 1-Meter 30-LED 4.5 W Light Strip – White (DC 12V), 12W 6500K 150*3528 SMD LED waterproof flexible white light strip, 36W 2400lm 150-SMD 5050 LED warm white light car decoration lamp flexible strip and many more.



The website says, “DX is the first and only retailer in the industry to establish multiple international warehouses. Currently serving more than 30 countries, items shipped from one of the three international warehouses are typically delivered in 3-7 business days.”



Payments are accepted by DX from Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, WebMoney and others. DX also guarantees 100% satisfaction of customers.



To obtain more information about DX led strip lights, visit



About dealextreme

DX is an online gadget shop that offers flash carts, lasers and flash lights. This online store was established in the year 2005 and has undergone tremendous growth in the online retail industry. DX presently provides more than 110,000 products for online sale. This company also offers a good warranty system.



