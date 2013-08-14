LED Video Display Leader Lighthouse Teams with TS Sports at Canterbury Park

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LED video display leader Lighthouse and TS Sports have installed LED displays at Canterbury Park Racetrack, Minnesota's premier racetrack and casino, located in Shakopee, Minnesota.



The two primary LED video displays, positioned at the finish line, are Lighthouse’s revolutionary GreenlineTM series HD10. The HD10 is environmentally friendly – RoHS compliant – and has a dramatically reduced carbon footprint over conventional panels. In addition, the Greenline HD10 delivers spectacular brightness with an ultra-high contrast ratio, producing excellent image resolution and uniformity, plus crowd-pleasing viewing angles.



Canterbury Park's main LED video display measures 22.5? high by 38? wide, and boasts a visual resolution of 10mm. Before the race, Canterbury Park broadcasts their race day program on the main LED display, complete with betting odds and inside tips. During the race, fans can watch both the horses on the track and the television feed on the main LED screen. Between races the main LED video display and secondary LED screen (9.45' high by 126' wide) are filled with colorful animations, sponsor messages, paddock shots, custom video, and shots of the crew loading the thoroughbreds into the starting gate.



The paddock LED video display, also built from Lighthouse HD10 LED display panels, is 9.45' wide and just over 25' high. It augments and coordinates with the main LED display's content, completing the system and keeping race fans informed of odds, betting tips, late scratches, and news from racetracks around America.



The Payout Display, a major element of the finish line's LED video display structure, is comprised of Lighthouse 20mm LED video, and measures 14' high by 24' wide. The Canterbury Park LED video system totals over 2.5 million individual LEDs.



“Lighthouse is proud of the project at Canterbury Park,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “Our LED video displays at the finish line entertain and inform race fans, merging an ancient sport with modern technology.”



Canterbury Park Racetrack and Card Casino is Minnesota’s premier entertainment destination. Located in Shakopee, Minnesota, near downtown Minneapolis & St. Paul. Canterbury Park is home to Live Racing, Simulcast Racing and a 24/7 Card Casino featuring Texas Hold’em, Blackjack and special events like the Midwest’s largest Craft Show and thrilling snowmobile racing.



“The fan friendly paddock area allows race fans to get a good look at their favorite horses while keeping informed via our HD10 LED video display,” Ed Whitaker adds. “Working with TS Sports enabled us to create a beautiful installation at Canterbury Park.”



About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



TS Sports is a high-end LED video board systems integrator that specializes in state-of-the art LED video technology. Founded in 1997, TS Sports prides itself on being a unique, “one-stop shop” for its customers, offering the industry’s highest-quality, innovative LED video boards. In addition to LED video, TS also installs and services scoreboards, advertising panels, electronic message centers, sound systems and control rooms. For more information about TS Sports, please visit http://www.ts-sports.com/.