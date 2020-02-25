Indoor LED Light Market Valued $28196.49 Million by 2026: CAGR 10.5%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Global indoor LED lighting market is expected to 28,196.49 million by 2026 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The forecast years 2019 to 2026 indicates a huge transformation and the following report will aid you in making a decision regarding the market.

A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2017, the base year 2018 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2019-2026.

This report furnishes the comprehensive market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes indoor LED lighting market in this Semiconductors and Electronics industry. The market drivers and restraints which are procured from SWOT analysis of the indoor LED lighting market are also provided for in the report. Products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the indoor LED lighting market is being carried out by the top players and brands in the Semiconductors and Electronics Industry.



Key Competitors:

-Signify Holding

-General Electric

-OSRAM GmBH

-Cree

-Eaton

-Hubbell

-Dialight

-Zumbotel

-Syska

-NEPTUN LIGHT

-delviro energy

-iGuzzini

-martRay

-Bamford Lighting

-Contrac Lighting

-interLED

-Dextra Group Plc

-Astute Lighting Ltd

-Sondia Lighting

-Ecoled Ltd are few among others



Recent developments:

-In December 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of the IoT platform for the lighting and building market, which would help in getting the more market share and expansion.

-In December 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of lighting and sensing applications for the microSNAP by Rinspeed, as it would be beneficial for the company as.

-In November 2018, OSRAM GMBH announced the launch of Osconiq S3030, Osram Opto Semiconductors, it would be beneficial for OSRAM as it would meet professional demands in general lighting applications.



Market Segmentation:



Global indoor LED lighting market is segmented into four notable segments which are

-Offering

-installation type

-wattage type

-application



On the basis of offering, the global indoor LED lighting market is segmented into

-hardware

-software

-services



On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into

-new installation

-retrofit installation



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

-automotive

-residential

-commercial and others



Opportunities:



DEVELOPMENT OF WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY FOR LED LIGHTING SYSTEMS

Advancements in technology are useful in the lighting industry since they help in reducing the energy consumption by using sensing devices, such as infrared sensors, motion sensors, and automatic timers, among others. These sensors have revolutionized the lighting market. They can be operated with a remote and help in detecting the presence of humans and other living beings as well as day light availability, among their various other functions.



