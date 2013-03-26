Ledfoot Racing Expands Its Employee Base

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Ledfoot Racing, distributor of Champion Radiators quality aluminum radiators, has just announced the expansion of their employee base. The expansion is meant to facilitate a larger website and more products.



Although Ledfoot Racing had no problem selling Champion Radiators high quality aluminum radiators and cooling accessories before, they have decided to improve their business even more. They are happy to welcome their newest team members who will serve as key employees when it comes to expanding both their product base and their website. The staff expansion includes three positions, including a webmaster, shipping manager, and sales manager. With these additions, they hope to create a “bigger, better, and more accommodating website for their customers.” This will in turn allow them to feature more products and serve more customers. Those who already frequent their site should expect to see gradual changes that will culminate in a more efficient and more attractive overall website.



The company is already well known for distributing industry-leading radiators, brands like American Eagle and Champion Radiators. They also offer cooling accessories like overflow tanks, cooling fans, thermostats and relay kits. With their lifetime guarantee and convenient return policy, customers know they can count on getting the best service and the best possible products for their radiator needs.



About Champion Radiators

ChampionRadiators.com is owned and operated by Ledfoot Racing, a radiator distributor specializing in muscle cars, classic cars and trucks, is proud to carry high grade Champion Cooling Systems aluminum radiators that are constructed with brazed core technology, welded seams, and absolutely no epoxy. They are honored to be authorized distributors of American Eagle Radiators and Champion Cooling Systems aluminum radiators. Champion Cooling and Ledfoot Racing are companies founded on Christian principles and stand behind every radiator they sell. Their products help them attract customers, and their service keeps those customers coming back. For additional information please visit, http://www.championradiators.com/.