LEDGES for RPG Tabletop GM Screen Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Benito Garcia is an Omaha based American RPG Tabletop games enthusiast and he has proudly announced the launch of a remarkable new solution to clear up the mess and clutter behind the GM Screens of the RPG players worldwide. He is calling this solution LEDGES and to introduce this project to the world, Benito has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. As a reward for pledging to this campaign, he is offering LEDGES to the tabletop RPG fans around the world.



"LEDGES offers you a chance to become a GM who lives life on The Ledge, and it will help you say goodbye to all the mess and clutter behind your GM Screen." Said Benito Garcia, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Ledges are clear platforms that slip over the edge of your GM Screen providing an out of the way place for all those essential GM accessories." He added. According to Benito, LEDGES are clear, and they not only work behind the GM Screen, but also on the player side as well.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/1652983757/gm-screen-slip-on-ledges and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 and the campaign is getting a phenomenal response from the backing community. Benito is offering LEDGES as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About LEDGES

