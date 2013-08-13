Ledgewood Advisory Group Adds in-House Training Program

South Salem, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Treasury management consultants The Ledgewood Advisory Group has begun offering a new in-house training program with seven different content-specific courses now available.



The global cash management consulting group’s new program is designed to distill difficult to grasp concepts into easily understandable ideas with direct relevance and adaptability to any individual business. The courses offered cover Global Treasury Management, Integrated Working Capital and Cash Forecasting, Treasury Technology, Asset Allocation, Guides to Financial Markets and Risk Management, and Macro Economics for the Non-Economist, and all in-house training programs are specifically tailored to the individual purchasing business for maximum efficacy. Each course lasts from 3-4 days and features presentations from industry professionals, customized learning modules, and hands-on instruction with the client’s staff.



In addition to their in-house corporate training program, Ledgewood also provides open enrollment seminars in Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Their advisors are top-of-the-industry working professionals from top financial institutions and multinational corporations that will work to create treasury management solutions for every unique situation.



To learn more about The Ledgewood Advisory Group, their advisors, or the different programs that they offer, go to their website http://www.ledgewoodgroup.com/, or call them to speak with a representative directly at (914) 763-8452. You can also connect with them by “Clicking” their Facebook page, following them on Twitter, or viewing their profile on LinkedIn.



About Ledgewood Advisory Group

The Ledgewood Advisory Group is a global treasury consulting and training firm staffed by treasury professionals at the top of their field. Their trainers are sought after worldwide by competing training companies. Their goal is to help their clients’ businesses grow and thrive by using their five-step approach to treasury optimization, laying the groundwork for a more efficient and profitable future.