Ledgewood Advisory Group Expands Internationally

South Salem, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Ledgewood Advisory Group, a leading global treasury management consulting firm, is enjoying the results of much hard work and dedication. They are expanding internationally and will be adding new consultants in South Africa and Israel.



This expansion is a huge benefit to the Ledgewood Advisory Group, and to its clientele. It will essentially enable Ledgewood to more effectively serve financial institutions and multinational corporations in terms of global operations. They will have a broader reach to help global organizations with cash management, flow forecasting, and more. In addition, companies having subsidiaries or affiliates in these regions will be able to leverage the treasury consulting and treasury training Ledgewood Advisory Group offers worldwide.



According to their Web site, Ledgewood Advisory Group “guides and assists organizations with their treasury operations and system implementations. Our interpersonal skills enable us to convey leading treasury knowledge with clarity and simplicity. Ledgewood is committed and dedicated to delivering clients the right solution and treats every engagement as a partnership.”



Their experience includes the business process review, transformation and optimization, establishment of treasury policies and procedure as well as treasury strategy, the evaluation of existing treasury systems, and the establishment of netting centers and in-house banks, etc. Ledgewood Advisory assists with cash management, cash flow forecasting, enterprise risk management, cash pooling as well as in-house treasury training services. They offer an array of services to their global clients to help them with treasury operation and implementation. They are dedicated to delivering the right solution to meet their clients’ needs.



Ledgewood Advisory Group is a global treasury management consulting and training firm with vast experience working for multinational corporations and global banks. Their senior treasury consultants have over two decades of experience, working in global treasury operations across 15 countries and with the management of treasury systems. Anyone interested in joining Ledgewood Advisory Group can do so via their http://www.ledgewoodgroup.com/opportunities/.