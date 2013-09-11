Ledgewood Advisory Group to Attend 2013 AFP Annual Conference in Las Vegas

South Salem, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- From October 27th to 30th the Ledgewood Advisory Group will be among the attendees at the annual Association for Financial Professionals conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The AFP convention is a gathering of over 6,000 treasury and finance professionals held in The Mandalay Bay Convention Center and featuring networking opportunities, educational sessions, seminars, and distinguished speakers like General Colin Powell and Former FDIC Chairman Sheila Blair. The Ledgewood Advisory group will be one of over 250 participating companies that come to showcase new products and share innovative ideas with the foremost minds in the industry.



The Ledgewood Advisory Group uses these conferences as opportunities to further advance their own ability to provide the highest quality of service to their customers. They are experts in cash management, working capital management, financial reporting and more. Ledgewood also provides treasury training courses to corporate treasury officers and departments, helping to optimize all treasury activity, and can be provided in-house, on location, or online.



To see all of The Ledgewood Advisory Group’s treasury management services, visit their website at ledgewoodgroup.com. You can also find them online at LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, or you can call their offices and speak to a Ledgewood representative directly by calling (914) 763-8452.



About Ledgewood Advisory Group

The Ledgewood Advisory group is a consortium of experienced experts in the accounting, treasury, and technology fields that have decades of professional experience working with and for some of the most successful corporations in the world. They are always looking to add new consultants and trainers to their roster and experienced professionals with an interest in joining their team should consult their website for details. Ledgewood is constantly striving to help companies streamline their financial processes with the end goal being the optimal usage of resources and the maximization of growth. For more detail please visit, http://www.ledgewoodgroup.com/.