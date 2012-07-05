LEDs Used in SSL General Lighting Global Market Forecast and Analysis (2011-2021)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- This study report, by ElectroniCast Consultants, provides a worldwide market forecast of the consumption of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), which are used in solid-state lighting (SSL) stationary (non-vehicle) general illumination applications.



General Lighting Stationary Applications General Lighting provides the main illumination of an area. In this study, we provide our market forecast (2011-2021) and analysis of the LED component used for general lighting stationary applications, including interior and exterior decorative and functional lighting for residential, commercial and government areas (lighting for vehicles is not included).



For the purposes of this study, ElectroniCast includes Directional Lighting, Supplementary Lighting and Architectural Lighting in the General Lighting category; however, “architainment” lighting, such as large display module/panel units are not considered in the General Lighting segment. LEDs used in signage, displays, signals, decorative Christmas/holiday lighting are not included in the market forecast data for this study.



The market data covers packaged component-level LEDs packaged used in SSL – General Lighting systems (illumination lamps, devices and fixtures). The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:



- America (North America, Central and South America)

- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)

- APAC (Asia Pacific)



Market data for the following color and luminous efficacy are also segmented:



- White: Conventional LEDs

- White: High-Brightness (HB-LEDs)

- RGB/Other: Conventional LEDs

- RGB/Other: High-Brightness (HB-LEDs)



LED Level Quantified in the ElectroniCast Study Below, are four levels (or “food chain”) of LEDs. For the purposes of THIS ElectroniCast study, we quantify and provide a market forecast for “Level 2”

- Level 1 - The chip or die

- Level 2 - The packaged LED (component-level bulb)

- Level 3 - LED array; may include optics, heat sink (consumer-level lamp/bulb)

- Level 4 - LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting)



This report provides the market data by the following functions:

- Consumption Value (US$, million)

- Quantity (number/units)

- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)



This study is based on analysis of information (primary and secondary) obtained continually over the past eight years, but updated through the end of June 2012. During this period, ElectroniCast analysts performed interviews with authoritative and representative individuals in the LED and lighting industry, plus instrumentation/ laboratory – R&D and factory/manufacturing, from the standpoint of both suppliers and users of LEDs and lighting illumination products. The interviews were conducted principally with:



- Architectural lighting Designers/Installers concerns, Engineers, research, marketing personnel and management at manufacturers of LED lighting and related equipment, as well as other lighting technologies.



- Design group leaders, engineers, marketing personnel and market planners at major users and potential users of LEDs and lighting



- Other industry experts, including those focused on standards activities, trade associations, government and investments.



High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are being widely adopted into luminaries for the general lighting market, with numerous possible applications: commercial/retail down lighting, industrial, architectural, directional/spot, interior/exterior and other related general lighting applications.



ElectroniCast’s market opportunity analysis (MOA) takes a very close look at the competing technologies, cost and price-points, sales/distribution channels and other pertinent market/technology dynamics. Important performance characteristics of white light LEDs for general illumination, with particular emphasis on energy efficiency and lighting quality is vital to achieve a sustainable market share of LED-based stationary (non-vehicle) General Lighting products, providing an ubiquitous product environment.



LED-Based SSL General Lighting: Interior vs. Exterior ElectroniCast forecasts that the global consumption (use) value of component-level (packaged) LEDs in solid-state lighting (SSL) general lighting applications will increase at 37.1 percent per year (2011-2016). We are forecasting faster overall growth in the second-half of the forecast period (2016-2021), with an overall annual average growth rate of 50.7 percent.



The use of packaged LEDs in residential, commercial and government exterior general lighting lamps (street, parking-lot, roadway-tunnels, bridges, landscaping, pool/fountain, buildings, architectural and other general lighting) applications, in 2011, represented nearly 90 percent share of worldwide consumption. In 2021, the relative market share of component-level light emitting diodes (LEDs) use in exterior lamps is forecast to decrease significantly to 61 percent; however, increase in substantially in value.



