Lee & Eddie's Catering Delivers With New Menus, New Value Deals and New Website

Wood Dale, IL -- (SBWIRE) --11/10/2011 -- After more than 50 years of successful catering, Lee & Eddie's Chicago catering service is stepping it up another notch. With the holidays only a few weeks away, Lee & Eddie's has rolled out new menus, a new website and best of all great new holiday catering offerings at literally unbeatable prices. Complete, everything included buffets start at only $4.29 per person. For what you would pay to buy each of your guests a burger, fries and Coke, you can treat them instead to Chef prepared meals including a wide selection of entrees, sides and desserts.



Lee & Eddie's claim to fame has always been their delicious food and their 'always the best prices' motto which has been capably earned. Their complete, all you can eat buffets are well known in the Chicago area and their repeat business is a testament to the quality of food and service they provide. There are very few caterers that can say they have been in business for 50 years and after having served more than 10 million meals they continue to work hard to make sure they do their job right.



"Our whole focus is on giving great value," says Robert Veles, owner of Lee & Eddie's Catering. "We want our customers to be amazed at what their dollars can buy, especially in this economy. We do all the work while they sit back and enjoy their event. When they tell us afterward about the compliments they received on the food, we know we've done our job. It's what makes this work fun."



On the new Lee & Eddie's website, you can view menus for every type of event - corporate catering, in-home parties, weddings, school events and more. They offer everything from themed menus like Hawaiian and Mexican favorites to traditional home cooked selections. There is an abundance of choices on every menu to help customers customize their event with their favorite foods at 'always the best prices'. Add to that their 'next day delivery' promise, for those who have to plan an event quickly, and it is a winning combination.



Customers are invited to visit their catering website or download their "Holiday Catering Specials" to learn more. They have event planning staff available to answer questions and offer suggestions. Whether you are a first time event planner or a party coordinating veteran just trying to come up with some extra special, Lee & Eddie's staff can help guide you and make your event memorable.



With 50 years of successful catering under their belts, Lee & Eddie's keeps growing and delivering to ensure they'll be around for another 50 years to keep serving Chicago's catering needs.