Lee & Eddie's New Offerings Help to Get Mom Out of the Kitchen

Wood Dale, IL -- 05/04/2012 -- Lee & Eddie's, caterers to Chicagoland for more than 50 years has added a new level of service that caters to smaller groups. Long known for their premium, everything included catering for large groups, Lee & Eddie's Kitchen is bringing their delicious food and great value to smaller groups just in time for Mother's Day.



Now parties as small as 8 to 10 people can enjoy Lee & Eddie's everything included meals at their still very affordable prices. Lee & Eddie's has assembled a collection of customer favorites for their Mother's Day Catering Menu that will fit any family's schedule. The Mother's Day catering specials include hot brunch, lunch and dinner selections delivered to your door. So families can spoil mom without having to drive anywhere. From Cheese Strata and Belgian Waffles to Lemon Chicken Breast, Roast Pork Loin or Lee & Eddie's Famous Fried Chicken, families can get home cooked favorites and still keep mom out of the kitchen without stretching the budget. For more information, call (630)350-3500.



About Lee & Eddie's:

Since 1959 Lee & Eddie’s has been providing Chicago and its surrounding areas with delicious food at prices that can’t be beat! From simple drop-off service to complete event planning with staff and rentals they can truly say that “One Call Does It All!”



Their specialties include Picnic & BBQ Catering, Weddings, Graduations and Corporate Catering Events of all types. Their extensive menus can provide customers with quality sandwiches from their Signature Sandwich Shop as well as unforgettable BBQ foods right off the grill.



Lee & Eddie's has 24/7 service available and next day delivery is available on most catering menus.