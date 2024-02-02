Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation was announced for investors of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Lee Enterprises, Incorporated.



Investors who purchased shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) concerning whether a series of statements by Lee Enterprises, Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Davenport, IA based Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated reported that its Total Revenue declined from $780.96 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, to as low as $691.13 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2023, and that its Net Loss over those respective time period increased from $2.01 million to $5.26 million.



Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE) is accused of sharing subscribers' personal video-viewing information with Facebook without consent. Certain subscribers brought a class action in a lawsuit in the Southern District of Iowa.



Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) declined to as low as $7.56 per share on December 28, 2023.



