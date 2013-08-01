Leeds Analysis Is the Secret Behind Peter Leeds's Propitious Penny Stock Picks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Finding a highly accurate stock professional is like finding a diamond in the rough. However, sometimes statistics take a back seat and investors come across a highly remarkable stock expert who never lets his audience down when it comes to quality research and “buy” recommendations. Peter Leeds has earned such acclaims by offering his readers and newsletter subscribers the most profitable penny stock picks.



He has further developed a whole new analysis called 'Leeds Analysis' that often 'leads' the investors to make profitable investing decisions in the market. “No one beats us at Leeds Analysis. Which makes perfect sense, because Peter Leeds created it”, states one of the stock experts from the Peter Leeds team.



The overall analysis includes three steps, including very basic fundamental and technical analysis in the penny stocks. While the fundamental analysis determines the health, quality, efficiency, and potential of a penny stock, the technical analysis times the purchase and sale of penny stocks for maximum price appreciation.



But the third and final analysis plays the most vital part in determining the abilities and profitability of penny stocks. It includes reviews of concepts like brand building, brand awareness, product connotations, positioning and differentiation. They collectively make the analysis, a 'Leeds Analysis' for a profitable investment venture.



“This meticulous effort reaps huge rewards. Peter Leeds has an outstanding track record, which demonstrates how good we are at choosing exciting penny stocks which yield enormous gains”, states the expert. “Many Peter Leeds clients have made money from buying and selling with our guidance. We can do the same for you - but only if you start your free penny stocks trial.”



About PennyStocks.net

The PennyStocks.net Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors who are interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net