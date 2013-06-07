Leeds-Based Makeover & Photography Studio Opens Its Doors

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Bujourzee Makeover and Photography Studio has opened its doors to much fanfare. They specialize in wedding photography as well as studio photography mainly, portrait photoshoots and fashion photography photoshoots.



Bujourzee Studios have an array of photoshoot packages hat clients can choose from. Situated in the heart of Leeds City Center opposite the Well Known Leeds Market and in the Iconic Dewhirst Building. Famously this building was the warehouse of Isaac Dewhirst, who lent a small amount of money to start his own business to a chap called Michael Marks, a Polish immigrant to Leeds. Mr Dewhirst (in this very building) introduced Marks to his cashier Thomas Spencer and in 1884 the legacy of ‘Marks and Spencer’ was born.



Needless the owners of Bujourzee Makeover and Photography studios feel privileged and inspired to occupy this very space.



The main focus of Bujourzee is to help couples capture their special day. Bujourzee's philosophy is very simple…”Love yourself”. They use photography as a tool to reveal the most beautiful you, and awaken the ‘femme fatal'. They also believe that there should always be time to add spice to a relationship and they offer packages to do just that like the ‘Lover’s Only’ photoshoot. You can also capture those magical moment of your baby’s first smiles… with a yummy mummy photoshoot as these are the times that make life special. With beautiful photography these moment last forever.



Photography has changed, with new techniques and technology coming into the market. Bujourzee is at the cutting edge of these developments and technology offering products like cinemagraphs (the very latest photography trend). Their commitment to their clients always comes first and will continue to keep up with the trends. 'For example', says Angel, the Managing Director at Bujourzee ' We had a Muslim client who could not have her pictures seem by men as she would not have her Hijab on during the photoshoot, we had to get an all female team at no extra cost to the client, to take her pictures and do the all the retouching.' This is the commitment to the clients that this company has.



Don't take what Bujourzee says at their word, you only have to read the google reviews left by Bujourzee's clients:



"I wanted to give my boyfriend some erotic pictures of myself as a gift for our 2 year anniversary. I was slightly unsure because i am not a confident person. The studio had a team of all female photographers and stylists and they put me right at ease. By the end of the shoot i felt like i was a professional model. They talked to my friend (who i took for support) and i about the shoot, what kind of pictures i wanted to take. Offered us refreshments throughout and the pictures looked ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. They were so tastefully done and my boyfriend Loved them. I ended up getting the highest package and they were happy to spread the cost over a few months. Compared to the other studios, they have very good prices and the team it totally professional and take stunning pictures." said Kiera Igbinosun, a customer of Bujourzee Makeover and photography Studios.



"The pictures were so stunning that i had to have them all. I ended up buying the highest package they had and they offered me payment options over a few months to spread the cost. The album and Framed were ready in just a few days. If you are looking for a professional studio, go to Bujourzee! Lovely team and very helpful studio. I recommend them." said another Bujourzee client, Anne Bunch.



Contact Bujourzee now for more information.



MEDIA CONTACT

Angel Mascaro

info@bujourzee.com

34 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DR, UK

http://bujourzee.com