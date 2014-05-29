Leeds Hypnotherapy Services Launches Free Consultations over the Phone for Effective Solution to Life's Challenges

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Leeds Hypnotherapy expert Nick Parmar, who offers a complete holistic bespoke complementary therapy service for discerning clients in the comfort of their business, home, apartment or hotel rooms, offers to teach people how they can tap into the power within to change their life for the better.



Nick Parmar a well-respected hypnotherapy expert who offers free advice over the phone for people considering using hypnotherapy to improve their life, sees clients from all over the UK who want to use natural therapy for positive change. With all the positive attention, the media has given hypnotherapy, and how it has helped to improve people's lives, more people are now using an alternative health solution rather than use medication.



Millions of people have issues and habits, some are worse than others. While some people are able to resolve those issues themselves others do not have the ability to change, and that is where hypnotherapy comes in. By using Hypnotherapy with Nick Parmar, a person can have their mind retrained to deal with any issue they have. This could be fear of heights, addiction to food; stress and weight loss problems just to name a few. The hypnotic technique can reform negative patterns of behaviour for long lasting change.



Unlike a lot of hypnotherapist, Nick Parmar is more than happy to visit people within their home, office or hotel rooms. With the large number of people who travel from all over the country to visit Nick Parmar for positive change, the Leeds hypnotherapist has become well known in his field in helping people through natural therapy.



Nick Parmar and his Fusion Therapy practice offer a whole range of services for people looking for positive change, these include:



Lose weight with hypnotherapy– A leading professor set alarms bells ringing last year by revealing that diets do not work, this is why more people are now moving away from diets and using hypnotherapy to lose weight.



Stop Smoking hypnotherapy – The Leeds stop smoking hypnotherapy expert has been helping people who want to stop smoking and reduce the health fears that come with smoking, as well as the rising cost.



Gain confidence – Millions of people suffer from low confidence, however through hypnotherapy Nick Parmar is helping people to become more positive and gain the confidence they need to improve their life.



There are many problems that hypnotherapy can help which includes anger management, IBS and also shopping additions, all of which Nick Parmar offers his clients in Leeds.



For more information on how hypnotherapy can improve a person’s life or to receive free advice over the phone with a leading Leeds Hypnotherapy expert, then please call Nick at Fusion Therapy on 07733964146 or visit http://www.fusiontherapy.co.uk



About Fusion Therapy

Fusion Therapy offers a whole range of complimentary health solutions to help a person improve their life.



Media Contact

Nick Parmar

07733964146