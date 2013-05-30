Leelo: Enchanting New Children's Book Deters Bullying & Encourages Caring Character

Oakville, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- When it comes to preventing bullying, many young children learn from existing victims or their families. However, in a bold attempt to halt bullying behavior before it ever develops, a forward-thinking Canadian author is delighted to announce the launch of a compelling new children’s book.



‘Leelo’, by Gaétane Montreuil, attempts to capture the hearts and attention of young readers so that they can be shaped into positive, kind and caring individuals.



Synopsis:



Leelo is the magical story about a little boy-like angel who lived in a castle above the clouds. Leelo and his younger sister lived with their parents who were the King and the Queen of the kingdom of the Angelus. Leelo was happy with his life but he could not help wondering what existed beyond the big gates of the castle. One day he finally found a way to get passes the gates but when he did, he starts to slide uncontrollably down a rainbow all the way to earth.



He befriended Marco, a shy little boy who is so glad to have a real friend of his own. Marco invited Leelo to his home to meet his family. On the way, Marco found out that Leelo could only be seen by nice children and animals. Adults and nasty children could not see him.



Marco was often picked on by a gang of boys. With his special powers, Leelo found a way to protect Marco from them. Later, the gang tried to attack Marco again. They tried to reach him by steeping on stones that were scattered across the river. The leader slipped and fell in the river and called for help as he could not swim. Marco swam over to the boy and saved him. Alex, the leader of the gang, was humbled by what Marco did for him and asked to be forgiven for harassing him. Alex was now able to see Leelo and they all become good friends.



As the author explains, her book is aimed directly at very young readers.



“I want to catch the attention of younger children and teach them the value of caring behavior, before any bullying tendencies become too ingrained within them,” says Montreuil.



Continuing, “In recent years we have become more aware of the bullying that goes on with children. The awful shootings that have happened in schools, the cyber bullying that can be so devastating that it sometimes results in suicides are of great concern; more needs to be done to both protect victims and discourage bullying in the first place.”



Critics praise the author for her diligent efforts to change the lives of others. However, even with so much success, Montreuil refuses to lose sight of what is truly important.



“It’s about having a positive impact on the lives of young people. Storytelling has captured young minds for centuries and it’s a very powerful medium for change. Therefore, fused with an enchanting story, my book’s life-lessons will hopefully save lives and rear a new generation of loving individuals,” she adds.



‘Leelo’ is due to be released soon.



About the Author

The author lives in Oakville, Ontario.