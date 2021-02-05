New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Changing lifestyle, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector are some of the factors boosting Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Market.



Market Size – USD 1.06 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in the healthcare sector.



Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) is a sort of mechanical pump that is mainly used to enhance the operation and functioning of the heart that is not capable of performing its function independently. In the last decade, the market for left ventricular assistance devices (LVAD) has undergone rapid expansion. In recent years, the rate of incidence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart failure, coronary heart disease, and hypertension has been gradually rising.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1477



Key participants- Sunshine Heart, CorWave, Apaxis Inc., Sun Medical Technology Research, Evaheart, Abiomed, HeartWare International, Jarvik Heart, HeartWare International, Reliantheart, Transonic, Thoratec, Terumo.



Market Drivers



The Global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market is expected to hit USD 2.32 billion by 2026. Various factors are driving the growth of the Left Ventricular Assist System industry. Lifestyle improvement has been one of the main elements that have fueled the development of this field. That's because of lifestyle changes; people are prone to habits like smoke and alcohol intake. Because of the correlation of these habits, individuals have become more vulnerable to cardiovascular disease, which has resulted in increased demand for LVAD.



The Global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market is segmented as follows:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Transcutaneous LVAD

- Implantable LVAD



Age group Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- 20-39 years

- 40-59 years

- 60-79 years



Pump type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Pulsatile volume-displacement pumps

- First-Generation Devices

- Axial flow pumps

- Second-Generation Devices

- Continuous flow centrifugal pumps

- Third-Generation Devices



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy

- Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

- Destination Therapy

- Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Cardiology Centers

- Hospitals



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1477



Regional Outlook



As far as the region is concerned, North America can be seen to dominate the market. North America has the largest market share with the highest revenue of USD 35 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% in the coming years. Factors such as the high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, the availability of advanced technologies, and the geriatric population's growth have added to the market share of the region.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Access complete report description, toc, chart, etc.@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/left-ventricular-assist-device-lvad-market



Global Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



1. Financial Planning Software Market Segments



2. PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Analysis



3. Rugged Tablet Market Research Methodology



4. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Statistic



5. Data Resiliency Market Future Growth



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com