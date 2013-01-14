LeftBrainRightBrainTest.com Launches New and Informative Test

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- LeftBrainRightBrainTest.com is offering a new online test that helps people learn more about left brain right brain theory. Sandy Cormack, a business and organizational development consultant, decided to create the free left brain right brain test primarily because he observed how professional and career development are both key trends in today’s workforce. Cormack said his test is a blueprint for both of these topics.



“Your brain preferences reveal your unique strengths – the essential foundation for leadership development, creativity/innovation, and team building,” Cormack wrote in an article on his website, adding that the left brain-right brain test, and the free reports that accompany it, can help people understand how they think, discover their natural strengths and develop their creativity, as well as work better in teams and make better decisions. This knowledge, he noted, is crucial for people to enhance their professional development.



According to an article on the Technorati website titled “Career Development in the Social Media Era,” offering new career development opportunities is one of the focal points for businesses. Specifically, as businesses adapt to a more “online” workforce, it is important that they find ways for employees to use internet-based tools to enhance their training.



As the article noted, as the workforce grows more competitive, employers should keep up with technological innovations and recognize that employees can offer much more than what is listed on their resumes. Employers can assist in their employees’ professional development by giving them the chance to learn new skills and train over the internet.



Rather than being tied down by schedules, employees can now use their mobile devices for training purposes and for learning more about themselves as an employee.



Cormack’s right brain left brain test is available right on his website. People can take the free test anytime, and anywhere they have internet access. The test takes about 10 minutes to complete, and the results are sent via email.



“Understanding your brain is the key to professional development,” he wrote.



“The test we administer produces a basic, for-informational-purposes report that gives you solid fundamental information about left brain-right brain concepts.”



About Sandy Cormack

Sandy Cormack is a business development and organizational development consultant. He helps organizations develop business strategies and build high performing teams. His website features a free test to determine left brain-right brain thinking preferences. For more information, please visit http://leftbrainrightbraintest.com