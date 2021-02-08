Leftyssuperstore.com Announces Latest Arrivals in Electronics and Accessories

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Leftyssuperstore.com is pleased to announce the latest arrivals in electronics and accessories storewide. From gaming lovers to homeowners looking for top notch home security and surveillance cameras, this place has got it all covered with the latest and the best items. The wireless controllers is the 2020 newest version launched by W&O priced at $47.14. This controller is compatible with different gaming systems and can be connected to a P3 host, PC or a laptop. The device boasts of additional features such as built-in double shock feedback motors for racing and sports games, ergonomic design, rapid response, high operational accuracy and an 8-10 hour game time with full charging.



The 5MP home security camera by SAFEVANT starting from $107.53 takes care of the home surveillance as per the homeowners' needs. Used for both indoor and outdoor, this kit comes with different hard drive capacities and 6 standard cameras which are equipped with features such as mobile app connectivity, weatherproof, wide view angle, day/night surveillance, 5MP sensor, face and motion detection, etc. The wireless home theater system by CineHome priced at $919.98 totally eliminates the need for audio and video receivers, speakers and cables. This system can be placed as a central hub with fully customized surround sound experience.



The fitness tracker by CEGAR priced at $78.02 is an excellent alternative to all those smart watches overly priced by the premium brands. This tracker makes a great gifting option as well and is equipped with attractive features such as 24 hour heart rate monitoring, all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, 12 language support, touch screen, Bluetooth, color monitor, brightness adjustment, alarm clock, timer, sedentary reminder and so on. So, those who wish to track their activities with an ultimate device, this product will do the right amount of trick.



Gaming lovers will be extremely pleased to get hold of the gaming headset by BENGOO starting from $35.56 only. Made up of environment friendly material, these second generation ear muffs are designed to reduce heat, sweat thereby making them suitable for longer hours of usage. They are compatible with various OS versions, easy plug and play installation, LED lights to highlight the gaming atmosphere, noise isolation, effortless volume control, multi-platform compatibility and many more. The above are just a few bestsellers. Shoppers might want to check out the site for many other such products including laptops, tablets, etc.



