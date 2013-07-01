Legacy Boating Club Offering Special June Pricing

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Summer is just starting to heat up along the Emerald Coast, so it’s not too late to start making lifelong memories as part of Legacy Boating Club. Designed for boating enthusiasts, Legacy Boating Club is a hassle free, maintenance free alternative to boat ownership. Since Legacy Boating Club owns the fleet, and the professional staff takes full responsibility for maintenance of powerboats, fishing boats, deck boats, pontoons, and wave runners. Legacy Boating Club handles all the insurance, bills, maintenance, storage, payments, and cleaning of each boat.



Now through the end of June, Legacy Boating Club is offering deep discounts on some of its most popular membership packages. Through June 29th, new members can enjoy a 50% savings off the standard initiation fee and reduced dues for the first year. Legacy Boating Club is also running summer specials for its other membership packages.



- Standard Membership: Initiation feed reduced to $6,450 (a 50% savings) and monthly dues reduced to $290.00 the first year.

- Weekday membership, which gives members use of the fleet Tuesday-Thursday: Initiation fee reduced to $6,450 (a 50% savings).

- Buddy membership, which allows members to split the fees between two friends : Initiation fee reduced to $6450 ( a 50%) savings.

- Cruiser Club, which provides members access to the fleets larger cabin cruisers: Reduced



Initiation Fee of $20,900 (a $3,000 savings)



Voted by the readers of the Northwest Daily News, the Destin Log, and The Walton Sun as having the “Finest Customer Service” and “Best Boating Experience” along the Emerald Coast, Legacy Boating Club, and the professional staff ensures that the boats are clean, well maintained, and ready for your adventure. Not owning a boat shouldn’t keep you or your family from enjoying Destin’s Historic harbor, Choctawhatchee Bay, Santa Rosa Sound, Crab Island, or Noriega Point.



Members of the boat club rave about the service and convenience, and with this special pricing, you can get out on the water sooner.



“ As a former boat owner, I find the value, selection of boats and quality of service at Legacy to be well worth it. We’ve been members for four years and use the club regularly throughout the spring, summer and fall seasons. Joining is really a no-brainer due to the ‘no maintenance’ aspect of the club — just get in, have fun and get out. We’ve always been able to schedule a boat whenever we wanted one with no hassle or delay,” says club member Hugh W.



At Legacy Boating Club, “We own the boats, you own the memories”, so take advantage of these special offers and start making some new ones! For more information about Legacy Boating Club and the special June pricing, please log on to http://www.legacyboatingclub.com or call 850.585.5952.