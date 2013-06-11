Legacy Boating Club Offers Premiere Services to Members

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The Legacy Boating Club is designed for boating enthusiasts who want to spend more time on the water, and less time caring for and maintaining their boats. Legacy Boating club owns the fleet, and takes full responsibility for the professional maintenance of powerboats, fishing boats, deck boats, pontoons, and wave runners. Legacy Boating Club handles all the insurance, bills, maintenance, storage, payments, and cleaning of each boat. All boating club members are responsible for is sunscreen!



As one member put it, “Legacy Boating Club is the best invention since the boat.” Voted by the Halifax Media Group (which owns the Northwest Florida Daily News, The Walton Sun, and The Destin Log) as “Finest Customer Service” and by the readers of Emerald Coast magazine as “Best Boating Experience” and “Best Customer Service”, Legacy Boating Club’s professional staff makes sure that all your needs are met and your expectations are exceeded every time you leave the marina.



Now through June 15th, Legacy Boating Club is offering significant discounts off its popular standard membership plans. When you join Legacy Boating Club, you’ll receive a special, one time initiation fee of $6,450, a 50% savings over the standard membership initiation fee. You will also receive a discounted monthly dues package for the first year. The Legacy Boating Club is also running summer specials for its Weekday Membership, Buddy Memberships, and Cabin Cruiser Club memberships. The attentive membership staff can help you find the right club membership for you and your family. So if you’ve been thinking about joining the club or purchasing your own boat, give the staff a call today.



Additionally, Legacy Boating Club has a new opportunity for long and short-term visitors. Based on an overwhelming demand from return visitors to the Emerald Coast, The Legacy Boating Club is introducing a special vacation membership package. Designed for families who visit the Emerald Coast a few times a year, the Legacy Boating Club Vacation Membership provides access to the club’s fleet of boats for the duration of your stay. Not having a boat shouldn’t keep you from enjoying one of the country’s “best places to live and boat” (as determined by Boating Magazine). With a Legacy Boating Club Membership, “we own the boats, and you on the memories”



For more information about the special summer pricing and details about Legacy Boating Club Membership, please log on to www.legacyboatingclub.com or call 850.585.5952 for information.