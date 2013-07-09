Legacy Funeral Services to Help Families and Friends Honor Their Loved Ones

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Legacy Funeral Services, a reputable funeral home, helps families and friends honor their loved ones who had passed away. The company understands the grief of families who had lost their love ones. They offer comforting services to these customers who are currently experiencing the loss of their beloved member.



The company has been offering cost-effective cremation service packages that lessen the burdens of their customers from the loss that they have. It is a family owned business that gives competitive funeral home services, dignified and affordable cremation services and is committed in serving all faiths.



The company understands that most people do not expect when death occurs. These people also often do not know what to do when such case arises. With this, Legacy Funeral Services provides a 24 hour services.



Found in the company site’s are some of the helpful information people can make use of to answer their concern when an unexpected death occurs. They give valuable information on the difference between cremation and funeral service and the costs associated in availing such services. They also provide valuable information in relation to veterans and social security benefits, how to write an obituary and how to avail grief support. They give a free online grief support through the valuable information they provide in their online company page which targets to help people in making their informed decisions.



Legacy Funeral Services as was said provides affordable funeral and cremation packages. Their cremation package generally comprises transportation of the deceased to crematory, getting a certified copy of death certificate, alternative container for the body of the deceased when being cremated, the rigid container for the return of the deceased remains and assistance for filing Social Security and VA benefits.



About Legacy Funeral Services

The company guides clients throughout the cremation process of their deceased love ones. The company is dedicated in giving dignified cremation services at cost-effective prices. They had been in the industry for more than decades providing merchandise and services to families and friends of all creeds, ethnic backgrounds and ages.



“I just wanted to express how thankful my sisters and I are regarding the services we received from Legacy Funeral Services and specifically AJ. My sister found Legacy Funeral Services online after my brother passed. I was a bit nervous about using an online service, but was very satisfied by the empathetic nature of AJ. He understood our needs and concerns when our brother passed away unexpectedly without life insurance. He worked with us and provided us dignified services at an affordable price. I've told so many others how satisfied and pleased we were with AJ and Legacy Funeral Services. Thank you for everything!” --Family of B. Anderson, one of the company’s customers.



To know more about Legacy Funeral, feel free to visit and explore its official business site at http://www.legacyfuneral.com. For immediate support contact their customer support representative at 1-800-970-3050. For inquiries, email at info@legacyfuneral.com.



Contact:

Company: Legacy Funeral, LLC

Contact: Frederick Lawton

Address:

Website: http://www.legacyfuneral.com

Contact No.: 1-800-970-3050

Fax: 1-800-659-9131

Email: info@legacyfuneral.com