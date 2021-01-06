Legal AI Software Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion: IBM, OpenText, Everlaw

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Global Legal AI Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), OpenText (United States), Thomson Reuters (United States), Veritone (United States), ROSS Intelligence (United States), Luminance (United States), LexisNexis (United States), Neota Logic (United States), Everlaw (United States) and Legalsifter (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Pensieve (India), Cognitiv+ (UK), Casetext (United States), Klarity (United States), Omni Software Systems (United States), Nalanda Technology (UK), LawGeex (Israel), Kira (United States) and CaseMine (India).



AI has a massive potential to bring accuracy, efficiencies, cost savings, and speed to a whole range of formerly human activities and to offer entirely new insights into the market and consumer behavior. It has the ability to transform businesses and the services and products they offer. A decision to adopt AI can increase fundamental ethical and moral issues for society.



Market Trend

- Increase in the Use of AI By Legal Companies to Reduce the Time It Takes to Complete the Legal Case



Market Drivers

- Growing Number of Litigations Across the Globe in the Legal Industry

- Increasing Demand for Automation in Legal AI Software



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Data-Driven Decision By Legal Professionals

- Chatbots Helping Legal Firms to Take Significant Step Toward AI and Digital Transformation



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness Among Law Firms



Challenges

- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns of the Legal Data



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Legal AI Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Legal AI Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Legal AI Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Legal AI Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Legal AI Software Market

The report highlights Legal AI Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Legal AI Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Legal AI Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Legal AI Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Legal AI Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2020) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2018-2020

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2018-2020)

Chapter 4: Global Legal AI Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2015-2026)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Legal AI Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (EDiscovery, Legal Research, Contract Management, Compliance, Case Prediction, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Solutions (Software solutions, Platform), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing), Component (Solutions, Services), End User (Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms, Others))

5.1 Global Legal AI Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2015-2026

5.2 Different Legal AI Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Global Legal AI Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Legal AI Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2015-2026

5.5 Global Legal AI Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Legal AI Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



