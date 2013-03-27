Legal EZ Offering Affordable, Top Quality Hawaii Legal Assistance

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The Hawaii paralegals at Legal EZ are helping Honolulu natives to save thousands in legal fees, as they specialize in offering residents of Hawaii legal assistance with documents, ranging from divorce and bankruptcy, to living trusts and beyond.



“My goal is to assist my clients with an efficient and personal approach. I take pride in my transparent business model, with flat rates and all information provided up-front – nobody likes costly surprises! I believe a satisfied customer is the ultimate proof that you're doing something right," explained Legal EZ Owner Betty Marais, a former Bostonian who now calls the islands home.



Whether you're in New York or Hawaii, legal assistance is expensive and attorneys often charge hundreds or even thousands for documents that a certified Hawaii paralegal – like Marais – can provide at a fraction of the cost.



Marais takes pride in her personal, one-on-one style. She places great emphasis on empowering her clients with affordable fees, while capturing their voice, desires and other information as she prepares legal documents. And the proof of her success is in the numbers. More than 90 percent of her clients are referrals!



Contact Legal EZ Legal Document Preparation Services by calling 808-591-0379.



Learn more about Legal EZ's Hawaii legal services, visit http://www.hawaiibusinessonline.com/legal-ez-808-591-0379-hawaii-legal-service/



Contact:

LEGAL-EZ

Hawaii Legal Service

Legal Document Preparation Services

The Interstate Building, Suite 614

1314 S. King Street

Honolulu, HI 96814

(808) 591-0379