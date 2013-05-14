Legal Help/Legal Aid Attorneys for People with Low Income

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com is happy to share its knowledge about finding a legal aid attorney with him, including:



- Local Offices

- Public Interest Firms

- Contingency Fee Attorneys

- Payment Plan Lawyers



Local Legal Aid Offices



Years ago, a person could find a legal aid office in every city and town. With the past few years’ worth of financial struggle, government funding has been cut drastically, making it more likely that these offices are now only in each county. However, they are still staffed by well-meaning employees and several legal help lawyers. For a minimal fee or at no cost at all, these offices can provide people with reasonably sound legal advice. They can also assist in document preparation and tell someone when they need to be filed.



Public Interest Law Firms



When a person has been persecuted for reasons of social or political bias and has chosen to make an example of those involved in it, he may be able to get high-caliber legal assistance attorneys at no cost. For example, a woman is working at what is typically a “man’s” job. She is pushed around or ignored and generally treated horribly by her male co-workers. She contacts a highly publicized law firm who takes her case based on the evidence she provides and calls it a “public interest” case. The firm does not charge the abused woman anything for its service.



Lawyers who Work on a Contingency Basis



Lawyers who work on a contingency basis are often advertising on tv, the Internet, and in print. When a person has suffered a life altering injury, some legal help attorneys may be willing to work on a contingency basis, meaning that they will represent the victim for no cost up front. When they win the individual’s case, the lawyers will then take a portion of the settlement as payment. If they do not win the case, they get nothing.



Attorney-Client Payment Plans



Most folks do not have the funds available to pay an attorney’s full rates. Even legal help attorneys may be too expensive for some people. In cases like these, the lawyers are generally willing to work out payment plans with the clients. The plans are worked out based upon the client’s income and are set up so the payments come out of his checking account each month. Not all attorneys wil do this; ask before signing a work contract with one.



