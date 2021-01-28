Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The Latest Released Global Legal Hold Software market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Legal Hold Software market.

Zapproved LLC (United States), PageFreezer (Canada), Acuity Scheduling, Inc. (United States), Thomson Reuters Corporation (Canada), Exterro (United States), Cicayda, LLC (United States), Mitratech Holdings Inc. (United States), Nuix (Australia), Onit, Inc. (United States) and OpenText Corporation (Canada).

Definition:

Legal hold software helps in accomplishing the process of preserving any relevant information for any kind of pending litigation. Law firms use these legal hold software so as to streamline the process of issuing the litigation holds, interview of custodians, and monitoring the compliance with any issued legal holds, progress in track collection, and more. Legal hold software is also used for the purpose of sending notifications and reminders to the recipients of any legal hold requests and hence preserves the legal hold of documents. Ultimately, the goal of the legal hold software is the unchallengeable preservation of the documents that are relevant to any specific case., To qualify for the inclusion in the Legal Hold category, a product must have certain specifications as:, - Creation and sending legal hold requests, - Contains a storehouse to store the legally relevant documents, - Track all the legal hold activity in an auditable format and - Provides the status updates to the recipients of legal hold requests

Market Drivers

- Increased Demand for Commercial Legal services

- Increased Use of Technology in Legal Sectors

- A Rise in the Alternate Legal Services

Market Trend

- The Emergence of Non-traditional Legal Service

- Growing Need To Manage Documents And Ensure Security Of Sensitive Information

Restraints

- Less Awareness About Legal Software

The Global Legal Hold Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Legal Hold Software is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (In Premises, On Cloud), End-User (Legal Aid Consumers, Private Consumers, SMEs, Charities, Large Businesses, Government), Subscription Type (One Time, Yearly, Quarterly, Others)

