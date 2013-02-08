Legal Marketing for Lawyers and Law Firms Is Now Available from Legal Find

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Legal Find, an online legal directory that features detailed profiles and user reviews of Toronto lawyers and legal professionals, has just added a new service to its website. The company now offers online marketing for lawyers and law firms; this includes providing search engine optimization, managing Google AdWords, as well as other legal marketing services.



The timing for this new announcement could not have come at a better time. These days, in order to have a successful web page, lawyers need to do much more than create a basic website, build a few back links to it and sit back as the site rises to the top of the search results. Attorney websites are so common, it is vital that everything is done properly to create a high quality and clean website, as well as establish a strong presence in social media.



“A lot of lawyer websites that we come across have the same old boring information that has not been updated in years,” an article on Legal Find’s website noted, adding that Google wants to see fresh content added to websites on a regular basis.



“For example, you’ll notice a lot of websites ranking on page one of Google have blogs and are updating it regularly. This is a great way to build content and rank high in the process.”



Another factor that is important to creating a high quality website for a law firm is back links. What some attorneys do not realize is that having the wrong type, or linking too many of the same pages, may actually hurt their website. This is why hiring a professional SEO company to handle the back linking is vital.



Toronto lawyers who would like to try out the new legal marketing service offered at Legal Find are welcome to take the company’s “lawyer SEO marketing challenge.” For 30 days, lawyers may experience the new SEO service completely risk free. If Legal Find does not increase the firm’s search engine ranking, or if a lawyer is otherwise dissatisfied with the service, then it does not have to be continued. Legal Find will not remove any of the back links it created, even if lawyers decide not to continue.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the new online marketing service for lawyers is welcome to visit the Legal Find website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about legal marketing and why it can be so beneficial for attorneys and their websites.



About Legal Find

Legal Find is an online marketing firm for lawyers and law firms. The company now provides search engine optimization, Google AdWords management and other online marketing services to the legal sector. For more information, please visit http://www.legalfind.ca