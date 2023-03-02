Legal Practice Management Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Legal Practice Management Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Legal Practice Management offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile USA, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC., Swisscom AG, Others



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Legal Practice Management market to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Case Management, Lead Management, Billing Cycle, Client Experience, Customer Support, Security & Reliability, Reports & Dashboards) by Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, SaaS (Software as a Service)) by End-Users (Law Firms, Legal Departments, Government Agencies) by Firm Size (1-3 Employees, 3-10 Employees, 10-30 Employees, 30-80, 80+ FTEs) by Platform (Windows, Mac/iOS, Linux, Android) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Legal Practice Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 1760.3 Million at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1910.52 Million



Definition:

Legal practice management refers to the process of managing a law firm or legal practice. This includes a wide range of tasks such as managing finances, case files, client information, and administrative tasks.Effective legal practice management is crucial for the success of a law firm. It helps to ensure that cases are handled efficiently, that clients are satisfied with the services provided, and that the firm is profitable.



Market Overview of Legal Practice Management

If you are involved in the Legal Practice Management industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Case Management, Lead Management, Billing Cycle, Client Experience, Customer Support, Security & Reliability, Reports & Dashboards], Types / Coverage [On-Premise, Cloud-Based, SaaS (Software as a Service)], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Legal Practice Management to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Legal Practice Management offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Legal Practice Management industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Legal Practice Management.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Legal Practice Management Market Industry Overview

1.1 Legal Practice Management Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Legal Practice Management Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Legal Practice Management Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview



2.2 Global Legal Practice Management Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Legal Practice Management Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global Legal Practice Management Market by Type

3.1 By Type

On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3.2 Legal Practice Management Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Legal Practice Management Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: Legal Practice Management Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Legal Practice Management Market by Regions

4.2 Legal Practice Management Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



