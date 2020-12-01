Legal Practice Management Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth : IBM, MyCase, Bilr

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Abacus Data Systems (United States), AdvoLogix.com (United States), App4Legal (United States), Bilr (United States), BQE Software Inc. (United States), CoCounselor (United States), Filevine, LLC (United States), IBM (United States), Law Ruler Software, LLC (United States), Meruscase (United States), MyCase (United States), Needles Case Management Software (United States), Oracle (United States), PracticePanther (United States), SmartAdvocate (United States), Smokeball (United States), Software Technology, LLC (United States) and Zola Media, LLC (United States)



The global legal management software market is expected to grow at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. High demand for automation in law enforcement & government sector and the growing adoption of cloud-based legal management solutions in order to achieve operational efficiency & provide better services to the clients are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Drivers

- High Demand for Automation in Law Enforcement & Government Sector

- The Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Legal Management Solutions



Market Trend

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Legal Management Solutions



Restraints

- Lack of IT Infrastructure and Low Penetration of Law Firms in Underdeveloped Economies

- High Cost of Solutions



Opportunities

- Need to Increase Productivity and Efficiency

- Emergence of Outsourcing for Legal Process

- Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Challenges

- Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World

- Availability of Open Source Platforms



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Legal Practice Management Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Legal Practice Management Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Legal Practice Management Software market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Legal Practice Management Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Legal Practice Management Software Market

The report highlights Legal Practice Management Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Legal Practice Management Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Legal Practice Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Legal Practice Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (On-Premise, Cloud Based, SaaS (Software as as Service)), Application (Case Management {Document Management, Workflow Management, Others}, Lead Management, Billing Cycle {Financial Reporting, Invoicing, Payment Collection, Others}, Client Experience, Customer Support, Security & Reliability, Reports & Dashboards), End Users (Law Firms, Legal Departments, Government Agencies), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, Mac/iOS, Linux, Android, Others))

5.1 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Legal Practice Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Legal Practice Management Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



