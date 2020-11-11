Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Report Include,

Clutch Group (United States), American Discovery (United States), Amstar Litigation Support (United States), Cobra Legal Solutions (United States), QuisLex (United States), Axiom law (United Kingdom), Elevate Services Inc. (United States), Pangea3 LLC . (United States), UnitedLex Corp. (United States)



Stringent and Complex Regulatory in which businesses operate and growing cost of compliance due to diligence is driving the Global Legal Process Outsourcing Market. Legal outsourcing is also known as Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) which is defined as a practice of a law firm or corporation which obtains legal support services from an outside law firm (LPO provider). Common services that are offered are agency work, document review, legal research and writing, drafting of pleadings and briefs, and patent services. Offshoring LPO legal work to lawyers based overseas for conducting and applying domestic law to achieve quality results at low costs.



Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-Discovery, Patent Support, Others), Application (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance), Government, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Organisation Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Location (Onshore outsourcing, Offshore outsourcing)



Market Trend

- Many organizations are focusing on implementing risk management solutions to manage risks which will drive the rate of revenue generation in the LPO service market.

- Alignment of legal services and procurement.



Market Drivers

- Increased requirement of proficient legal department to deal with process-oriented and high volume of legal work.

- Rise in the cost of legal proceedings has lead companies to outsource LPO services

- Cost efficiency and technological advancement and favorable government policies

- Existence of a large number of professionals who offer legal services at lower remuneration.



Opportunities

- Increased demand for intelligent technology like AI to obtain information from unstructured data along with understanding and reading it as a human is providing opportunities to manufacturers in the market of LPO to outsource these services.



The Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

