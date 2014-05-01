New Business market report from MarketLine: "Legal Services in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Legal Services in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany legal services market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The legal services market includes practitioners of law operating in every sector of the legal spectrum. These include commercial, criminal, legal aid, insolvency, labor/industrial, family and taxation law.<\li> - The German legal services market had total revenues of $26.0bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 165.1 thousand legal professionals in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $31.6bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the legal services market in Germany
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the legal services market in Germany
Leading company profiles reveal details of key legal services market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany legal services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Germany economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Germany legal services market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Germany legal services market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany legal services market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
How large is Germany's legal services market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gleiss Lutz, Hengeler Mueller, Noerr LLP, Rodl & Partner
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