Fast Market Research recommends "Legal Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Market sales up 40% from 2007; households finance half of total market. Imports serve 13% of local demand in 2012; share declines from 2007, as local service providers strengthen their positions. Solicitors and barristers at law generate 93% of industry turnover in 2012; patent and copyright agents raise their revenue at the fastest pace. Labour costs account for almost 60% of industry's spending in 2012; profit margins up to 57% of turnover in 2012. 8% CAGR in total revenue projected over 2013-2018; patent and copyright agents to raise earnings by 9% CAGR.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Legal Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7411. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Legal Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7411 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Legal Services, Patent and Copyright Agents, Solicitors and Barristers at Law.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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